Teri Hoffman of Lakeland Elementary is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn -- Teri Hoffman of Lakeland Elementary is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Teri teaches kindergarten and says, "I love watching my kids learn!" Thank you, Teri, for being a positive influence in the lives of students at Lakeland Elementary. You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by using this link.
