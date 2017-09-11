Teri Hoffman of Lakeland Elementary is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

Posted 9:52 am, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:53AM, September 11, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn -- Teri Hoffman of Lakeland Elementary is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Teri teaches kindergarten and says, "I love watching my kids learn!" Thank you, Teri, for being a positive influence in the lives of students at Lakeland Elementary. You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by using this link.