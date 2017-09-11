Preparations for Irma underway in the Mid-South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Preparations for Irma are underway in the Mid-South.

While Irma isn't supposed to pack the same punch as Harvey did, it's expected to bring heavy rain and high winds.

"Employees are on standby. Plans are in place to get power back on as quickly and safely as possible," said Gale Jones Carson with Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

MLGW said staff is prepared to work overtime in case there are power outages, and if it gets bad, it'll call for help from other cities and bring back the 13 staff members helping restore power in Florida right now.

"Some other areas wanted some crews also, but we weren't in the event that we have a major storm here tomorrow. We have to be prepared too," said Jones Carson.

Memphis city crews said they too have a plan in place.

Public Works has been clearing storm drains and inlets to minimize any potential street flooding. The city said storm equipment and personnel are on standby.