× Police: Eight people, including suspect, dead following shooting spree in Texas

PLANO, Texas — Officers are still processing what’s said to be a “gruesome scene” after seven people were found murdered inside a Plano, Texas home late Sunday evening.

According to CBS DFW, neighbors called 911 after hearing several shots coming from the home around 8 p.m. The first responding officer heard additional shots and reportedly saw the shooter inside the home, so he made his way inside.

“The first arriving officer on scene made entry inside the house, confronted the suspect, ultimately shooting and killing him,” a police spokesperson told WFAA.

In all, the suspect shot nine adults inside the home, killing seven. The other two victims were taken to a nearby hospital, but their exact conditions have not been released.

Authorities don’t know what triggered the gun man to start shooting.