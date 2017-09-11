Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson wins SEC honor

OXFORD, Miss-Ole Miss sophomore Shea Patterson has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week following his record-breaking performance in the win over UT Martin, the league office announced Monday.

Patterson completed 32 of 43 attempts for 489 yards, breaking Chad Kelly’s school record of 465 yards set versus Auburn last season. The 489 yards passing is the 13th-most in SEC history just behind Tim Couch and Peyton Manning, who each threw for 492 yards. The sophomore also tossed a career-best five touchdowns against the Skyhawks, finishing the game one shy of Eli Manning’s Ole Miss record of six, set versus Arkansas in 2001.

The sophomore quarterback leads the nation in passing, averaging 459.0 yards a game, and touchdowns (nine) through two games this year. He also ranks sixth in country with a 211.3 passing efficiency and seventh completing 76.9 percent of his attempts.

It’s the second career SEC weekly honor for Patterson, who earned Freshman of the Week honors after the Texas A&M game last season.

