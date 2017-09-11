Memphis man shot while fighting off carjacker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for four suspects who shot a man during an attempted carjacking early Monday morning in South Memphis.

The victim was at McLemore Avenue and Latham Street when someone tried to force him out of his 2017 Chevy truck.

Instead, the victim took off and was shot in his shoulder. He was able to drive to friend’s house, less than a mile away, in the 1200 block of Pond Street for help.

“He said, ‘I just got shot,’ and I said, ‘For real? Call the police,'” said Jeff Matthews.

Matthews saw a gunshot hole in the side of his friend’s truck and said thankfully his friend wasn’t seriously hurt.

“I told him I said, ‘Man, you are really lucky — that could’ve been your life,'” said Matthews.

Matthews said the carjacker was in another vehicle.

Police have not released a description of that vehicle or the suspect.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You can remain anonymous.