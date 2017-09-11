Investigators looking for barbershop murderers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "They took my son's life," said Tonja Burks. "I want justice for my son."

Tonja Burks has spent nine months fighting for justice. Her son, 25-year old Devario Burks, was killed inside a Frayser barbershop.

Memphis police says Burks was inside Creative Cuts and Design when two men surrounded the business and open fire. Police say one of the shooters spotted Devario Burks and shot him in the chest.

Family members say before the two gunmen got away, they fired several shots into his car.

When homicide detectives arrived on the scene, they found Devario Burks' body on the floor. He was dead.

"I had to bury my son, and they walking around like nothing happen," Tonja Burks said.

Memphis police have questioned several people, but no one has been charged.

"It's important to get these guys off the street because of their blatant disregard for everybody around them," said Lt. Tony Mullins with Memphis Police. "Once you start shooting, the bullets go where they go."

If you know who killed 25-year old Devario Burks, please Crime Stoppers are 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.