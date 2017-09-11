Tropical Storm Irma is heading to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tropical Storm Irma will be making an appearance in the Mid-South overnight and into Tuesday with rain, gusty winds and much cooler temperatures.

As of Monday morning, more than an inch of rain is expected for the region, starting overnight through Tuesday evening. Most of the rain will be gone by Wednesday.

Flooding is possible in low lying areas, but the threat of flash flooding appears low the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour in some locations.