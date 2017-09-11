How to spot a flooded car before you buy it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have left thousands of cars, SUV's and trucks underwater and many of them could end up in sale lots right here in the Mid-South.
It's not illegal to sell a flooded car as long as the information is disclosed to the buyer, but often it's not as con artists look to make a quick buck.
So how can you tell if a car has water damage?
Marybeth Conley talked about it on Live at 9 Monday.
