Holly Bobo murder trial to start Monday

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Lawyers are scheduled to make opening statements in the trial of a man charged with killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

Zachary Adams goes to trial Monday in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the trial to neighboring Hardin County because of widespread attention it received closer to Bobo’s home.

The jury was selected Saturday. It is being sequestered.

Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.