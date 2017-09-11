Grizzlies sign Vince Hunter to deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed forward Vince Hunter. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Hunter (6-8, 208) appeared in 26 games (16 starts) for Avtodor Saratov of Russia’s VTB United League during the 2016-17 season and averaged 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.35 steals and 1.31 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game. Hunter competed in four games during the 2016 NBA Preseason with the Grizzlies and recorded 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game and has played for the Grizzlies Summer League team in Las Vegas each of the last two years. Undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, the University of Texas-El Paso product has also played professionally in Greece (Panathinaikos), Romania (BCM U Pitesti) and the NBA G League (Reno Bighorns).

–grizzlies.com–