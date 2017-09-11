Grizzlies’ Grindfather Tony Allen reportedly signing with New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The era of the Grindfather may be coming to an end.

Shams Charania of The Vertical is reporting that free agent Tony Allen is finalizing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Allen has been named to the NBA All-Defensive first team three times and won a championship with the Celtics in 2008.

He signed with the Grizzlies in 2010, famously coining the “grit, grind” mantra that became a highlight of the team’s playoff runs.

Earlier this summer, Zach Randolph left the Grizzlies for the Sacramento Kings.