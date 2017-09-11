‘Frozen’ star Kristen Bell entertains while stuck in Florida shelter

Kristen Bell was stuck in Florida over the weekend and helped brighten the day for a group of Hurricane Irma evacuees.

The “Frozen” star performed for a group seeking shelter at Meadow Woods Middle School in Orlando, Florida.

Video posted on Facebook by the school shows the actress singing “For the First Time in Forever” from her hit film “Frozen.”

“This was today’s wonderful surprise from Kristen Bell to Meadow Woods Middle School shelter,” the caption on the video said. “She’s amazing!”

Bell had encouraging words for those taking shelter.

“I hope maybe some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and will take your mind off (the hurricane),” she said.

And that’s not the only good deed the star did.

Actor Josh Gad posted a photo on his Instagram account saying Bell “literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma.”

“When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew,” Gad wrote. “They don’t make them like this girl.”

Bell also visited with residents of a senior center who had evacuated to the hotel where she was staying and joined them for Bingo.

The actress was reportedly in the state to film her new movie, “The Feather.”