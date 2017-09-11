× Dyersburg’s burglary rate highest in Tennessee, study says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to a new analysis of crime, the Tennessee city with the most burglaries per 10,000 residents is not Memphis.

It’s Dyersburg, says the analysis by Yourlocalsecurity.com, which looked at FBI data from 2015.

The tiny Dyer County city with a population of less than 17,000 logged 266 burglaries, for a rate of 158.7 crimes per 10,000 residents.

Memphis ranked second in the state with a rate of 156.1, but with its much larger population came a much larger total number of burglaries — 10,272 that year, the study says.

Neither Tennessee city ranked near the top among cities nationwide in terms of its burglary rate. The most-burglarized city in the country was Bastrop, Louisiana, with a rate of 429.8 per 10,000 people.

The second highest in the country? Blytheville, Arkansas, with a rate of 347.2 burglaries per 10,000.