Big cats discovered in Arkansas barn waiting on escort to Memphis airport

WEINER, Ark. — Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers discovered seven tigers, six lions and one leopard in cages Saturday, the agency said.

The agency responded to a call for assistance from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m.

Spokesman Randy Zellers says the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department went to the scene after receiving an anonymous tip. He says no arrests have been made.

Officers spoke with the owner of the animals, who said the animals were temporarily housed while waiting for shipment to Germany via Memphis International Airport on Tuesday.

The animals are in cages in a warehouse-type setting and the owner of the animals is on site, Zellers says. The owner has a permit to own and transport the animals but not to have them in Arkansas, he said.

Zeller says the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has put someone in the area to make sure the animals don’t get out. It was not immediately clear if the animals were in cages in the barn.

Last week, a tiger on its way to Memphis for shipment was shot and killed after it escaped in Atlanta. It is not known if the incidents are connected.