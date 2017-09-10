× Warrant issued for suspect in deadly West Memphis gas station shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A warrant has been issued for a teen accused of gunning down a young father at a West Memphis gas station Saturday night.

Police are looking for Dequaris Adair, 17, captured on surveillance cameras at the Citgo on South Avalon Street.

West Memphis Police Capt. Joe Baker said Adair is wanted on a first-degree murder charge and that the shooting is likely gang-related.

AT 5: An accused killer on the run after a a deadly gas station shooting last night – & it may be connected to another crime. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/aK1ieFrnRO — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) September 10, 2017

Right next door to the gas station, the Back Door Club was packed with people.

“The bouncer came in, said he had heard a gunshot, and then we saw a lot of police come and we just kept everybody inside because we didn’t know really what was going on,” said owner Terry Frasure.

Frasure said customers were listening to a band when shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m.

According to police, Adair fired those deadly shots, killing Frank Williams.

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said she showed up to the scene after police got there.

“Anybody could have gotten hit,” she said. “I saw them bringing him [Williams] out and it didn’t look good.”

She tells WREG the murder may be connected to another shooting that happened nearby less than two weeks ago.

“[The suspect] just opened fire on them,” she said. “And after he fell once, he got over him again and started shooting some more.”

She said Williams’ toddler and the mother of his child were right outside.

“They were sitting in the car waiting on him to come out,” she said. “Nobody wants to see that.”

She also believes Williams’ killing was connected to another shooting on August 1, in which two people were shot on Redding Street near Jackson Avenue.

Baker confirmed to WREG Sunday that Williams and Adair had “an ongoing feud.”

But as scary as it is to know a man was gunned down just yards away, Frasure insists her customers are safe.

“It’s concerning, obviously,” she said. “That’s why we have security, we try to walk everybody to their car, we make sure that everybody is safe. … We’re not going to let it stop us from doing what we need to do.”

Baker said Adair has a criminal record and is being charged as an adult in Williams’ murder.

A police chase that began at that same gas station in May ended with two men in jail after they shot at an officer with an AK-47.