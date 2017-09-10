× Shelter ready for Hurricane Irma evacuees coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Hurricane Irma continues to bear down on Florida, some evacuees have made their way to the Bluff City.

The Red Cross, Shelby County Cares and Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church are hosting the shelter together at the church. It has a total capacity of 200.

WREG’s Stacy Jacobson spoke with one of the evacuees who’s staying at the Memphis shelter. He’s from the Tampa area and evacuated with his mother.

Eric Gerhardt says they originally wanted to get to Tallahassee, but when they saw Irma change course, they decided to go farther north.

He told us about the challenges they faced just to get here.

“I was more concerned with the hordes of people than the storm to be honest with you. Fuel shortages were abundant. Gasoline was nowhere to be found. Water shortages — shelves were completely cleared out at Walmart, grocery stores, even CVS. We saw fights over water.”

For work, Gerhardt is a full-time Uber driver. He had to abandon his car, though, because it was so hard to find gas.

He and his mother live in a mobile home. They say they expect that to be destroyed.

He is grateful for the hospitality he is getting here in Memphis, and they say if it weren’t for the shelter they wouldn’t be able to afford food.

We’ll have more on how they found this shelter tonight at 10.