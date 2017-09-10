× Redbirds to play for PCL Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo – The Redbirds hit four home runs including three in a 5-run first inning, coming back from a 2-1 series deficit to knock off Colorado Springs 13-10 to win their playoff series 3-2.

Tyler O’Neill, Adolis Garcia, Patrick Wisdom and Wilfredo Tovar all homered in the ‘Birds win. Wisdom knocking in 4.

With the win, the Redbirds return home to open a best-of-5 series against El Paso. At stake, the 2017 PCL title.

Game one against the Chihuahuas is Tuesday night.