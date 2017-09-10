× Ole Miss student missing, last seen after getting into car on Oxford Square

OXFORD, Miss. — A University of Mississippi student is missing.

According to Oxford Police, around 1:11 a.m. Sunday on the Oxford Square, Margaux Huff and another woman got into a car, possibly a gray Honda Pilot, occupied by two men.

Police said the car drove into the county outside the city limits and the two women got out, but Huff then got back in. Police were not clear on the details in the alert.

A Lafayette County deputy picked up the second woman in that area around 2:30 a.m.

No one has seen or heard from Huff since it drove away the second time.

If you see her or know who the men in the car are, call Oxford Police at (662) 232-2400.