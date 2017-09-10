× Man dies in hit-and-run in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A man was killed overnight in a hit-and-run.

At least two cars hit the man on the Victoria Road overpass in Marshall County around 1 a.m., according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said the first car that hit the man kept driving, but the second car stayed on the scene for law enforcement to arrive.

The coroner identified the victim of Lee Bryson, 33, of Marshall County.

If you know anything about this hit-and-run, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 252-1311.