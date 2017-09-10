× 70-year-old with dementia missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 70-year-old has been reported missing.

Kid Linn walked away from her home in the 1300 block of Gaither Street in South Memphis around 2 p.m. Saturday, and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

According to the City Watch alert, Linn suffers from dementia, among other medical issues. The alert also said she often goes to liquor stores.

Linn was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

If you see her, call police at 545-2677 or missing persons at 636-4479.