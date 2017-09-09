× TCU runs over Arkansas in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 106 yards and a touchdown and No. 23 TCU’s defense dominated once again in a 28-7 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

Anderson had 15 carries to help the Horned Frogs (2-0) win in Fayetteville for the first time since 1984 when both schools were in the Southwest Conference. The sophomore’s previous rushing best was 103 yards in a victory over Texas last season.

Kenny Hill was 21-of-31 passing for 166 yards for TCU, and the Horned Frogs held the Razorbacks (1-1) to 267 yards of total offense _ a week after allowing only 65 yards in a 63-0 victory over Jackson State.

Arkansas’ Austin Allen was 9 of 23 for 138 yards, a year after accounting for four touchdowns in the Razorbacks’ double-overtime win atTCU.

Arkansas has lost three of its last four games to fall to 26-27 under fifth-season year coach Bret Bielema.