Police are searching for car rental robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Officers are searching for a man who robbed the Express Car Rental on Brooks Road at gunpoint.

Investigators said a man entered Expressed Car Rental on Friday at around 1:15 p.m. Police say the suspect took the money from the register and fled the business on foot.

The suspect was last seen running southbound towards Lynnbrook Place Road.

According to the police, the suspect had a blue and black handgun.

No arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.