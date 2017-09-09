× MPD releases 911 calls leading up to officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released the 911 calls leading up to the officer-involved shooting on Friday.

WREG received recordings of three separate calls to 911.

Each of the callers reported seeing a group of males arguing on the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, in the 2600 block of Frayser.

Each of the callers also mentioned that some of the males had guns.

Police later responded to that scene, where they saw four to five armed men threatening customers.

Police arrested one of them, but the others ran away on foot. Police began to chase them.

Police say that one of the suspects they were pursuing turned and pointed a gun at the officers. That’s when one of the officers shot the suspect.

The suspect was then transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The officer was not injured. Officers recovered a handgun at the scene.

Police took two suspects into custody. The remaining suspects are still at large.

Audio from the 911 calls is below.