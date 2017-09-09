× Late miss helps Tennessee State win in Memphis…again

MEMPHIS – It was a thrilling final 5 minutes for the 47,407 fans that packed the Liberty Bowl to watch Tennessee State and Jackson State battle it out in the annual Southern Heritage Classic.

With just over 5 minutes to go, Memphian and former Whitehaven star Patrick Smith returned a Jackson State punt 56 yards for a touchdown, giving TSU a 17 to 9 lead only to see JSU return the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a score. Terrell Kennedy’s TD followed by a missed 2-point conversion left Jackson State down just 17-15.

JSU would get one last chance at the win but kicker Christian Jacquemin missed a potential game-winning 47 yard field goal on the game’s final play as Tennessee State wins the Southern Heritage Classic 17-15. It’s TSU’s 6th straight win over Jackson State and 13 of the last 15 meetings between these two sets of Tigers.