× Holly Bobo Jury has been selected; Trial starts Monday

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — After more than 7 hours, the jury for the Holly Bobo murder trial has been selected.

Dozens of potential jurors faced tough questioning from both the defense and prosecuting attorneys at the Hardin County Courthouse Saturday.

Twenty-nine potential jurors were dismissed before the final 15 were chosen.

One woman was sent home after telling the court she didn’t believe in the death penalty, and another man was dismissed early after having a panic attack in the jury box.

More than 50 witnesses are expected to take the stand during the trial, but Judge C. Creed McGinley said he wants to, “keep things moving.”

Defendant Zach Adams was present during jury selection and Bobo’s family was seated in the second row of the courtroom.

I’m told Judge McGinley is determined to choose a jury today, “even if it takes all night.” #HollyBobo @3onyourside — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) September 9, 2017

The jury will be sequestered at a local hotel for the duration of the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

Bobo was kidnapped from her Decatur County Home in 2011, raped and killed.

Her remains weren’t discovered until 2014.

Adams is charged with first-degree felony murder, kidnapping, rape and premeditated murder.

He faces the death penalty if convicted.