Governor Haslam signs executive order to aid hurricane evacuees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam issued an executive order suspending some state laws. It an effort to help Hurricane Irma evacuees get any needed medical attention while in Tennessee.

The order allows health care providers licensed in another state to practice in Tennessee.

Pharmacists to dispense a 14-day supply to evacuees without proper authorization.

And it allows for evacuees to receive department of health services that normally require Tennessee residency.

Including food stamp benefits.

The executive order will remain in effect until September 25th.