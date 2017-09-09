Click here to watch highlights from Friday night's big wins by Lausanne, Olive Branch, Germantown, Northpoint and St. Benedict.
Big matchups highlight Week 4 of prep season
-
Highlights from opening week of the high school football season
-
Grizzlies release 2017-18 schedule
-
Memphis Hustle releases its inaugural G-League schedule
-
Little Big Town concert postponed to September 8
-
Family: California man celebrating marriage killed in Spain
-
-
‘This Is Us’ loses Emmy nomination
-
Second week of SEC football pits No. 13 Auburn against No. 3 Clemson
-
South Carolina police ask residents not to shoot Bigfoot
-
Southern Heritage Classic brings economic boost, focus on education and HBCUs
-
Carriage horse collapses on Main Street
-
-
Escaped elephant strolls through Wisconsin neighborhood
-
Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion
-
Eclipse glasses flying off the shelves at local shops