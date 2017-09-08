× WREG to collect money for Hurricane Harvey relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is partnering with the Salvation Army and First Alliance Bank to raise money for those impacted by recent hurricanes.

Starting at 6 a.m., our crew will be in the parking lot of Decadent Avenue collecting cash donations. All of the money collected will go directly to the organization’s Harvey Relief Fund.

WREG’s Nina Harrelson and Stacy Jacobson will be out there throughout the day so be sure to stop by and say hello.

Donors can drive through and drop off a donation until 6 p.m.

Decadent Avenue is located at 888 White Station Road.

With @3onyourside @DecadentAve today – Fill the buckets 4 disaster relief – Harvey & Irma. Watch, drive by, honk, give! TEXT STORM to 51555 — Salvation Army Mem. (@SalArmyMemphis) September 8, 2017