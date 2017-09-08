In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, a worker walks past a pile of debris outside a business damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas. With federal disaster reserves running out, the House is swiftly moving to pass President Donald Trump’s request for a $7.9 billion first installment of relief for victims of Harvey. GOP leaders also hope to use the urgent Harvey aid bill to solve a far more vexing issue: Increasing the U.S. debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills. (AP Photo/David J. Phillips)
WREG to collect money for Hurricane Harvey relief
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, a worker walks past a pile of debris outside a business damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas. With federal disaster reserves running out, the House is swiftly moving to pass President Donald Trump’s request for a $7.9 billion first installment of relief for victims of Harvey. GOP leaders also hope to use the urgent Harvey aid bill to solve a far more vexing issue: Increasing the U.S. debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills. (AP Photo/David J. Phillips)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is partnering with the Salvation Army and First Alliance Bank to raise money for those impacted by recent hurricanes.
Starting at 6 a.m., our crew will be in the parking lot of Decadent Avenue collecting cash donations. All of the money collected will go directly to the organization’s Harvey Relief Fund.
WREG’s Nina Harrelson and Stacy Jacobson will be out there throughout the day so be sure to stop by and say hello.
Donors can drive through and drop off a donation until 6 p.m.
Decadent Avenue is located at 888 White Station Road.
