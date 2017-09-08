× Trumann Fire Department recieves a $155k grant from FEMA

TRUMANN, Arkan. — FEMA has rewarded the Truman Fire Department with the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant worth $155,000.

The TFD said the money will be used to replace their entire Self Contained Breathing Apparatus or SCBAs.

The cost of a single SCBA is about $7,000.

The TFD wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

“The acquisition of this grant has taken a heavy financial burden off the city of Trumann and its local tax payers.”