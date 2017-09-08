Trumann Fire Department recieves a $155k grant from FEMA

A Cal Fire firefighter dons a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) during a training session on May 27, 2015 in Napa, California. Cal Fire firefighters are training ahead of what is expected to be an explosive wildfire season as California pushes through its fourth year of severe drought. The state has had over 1,000 wildfires since the beginning of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
TRUMANN, Arkan. — FEMA has rewarded the Truman Fire Department with the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant worth $155,000.
The TFD said the money will be used to replace their entire Self Contained Breathing Apparatus or SCBAs.
The cost of a single SCBA is about $7,000.
The TFD wrote in a Facebook post Friday.
“The acquisition of this grant has taken a heavy financial burden off the city of Trumann and its local tax payers.”