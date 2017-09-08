Tigers game with UCF–Canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO -- The Tigers conference opener against Central Florida, scheduled to be played Friday night in Orlando, was canceled late on Thursday night, but only after the U of M had flown to Orlando.

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on the entire state of Florida, Governor Rick Scott closed all state universities on Thursday which led to the cancellation, leading to a pretty quick turnaround--the Tigers touched down in Orlando only to come back home--all within six hours.

No word yet on a possible make up date for the game. It's a scheduling situation made more difficult by the fact the two teams don't share the same bye week.