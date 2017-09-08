× The Rock meets 10 y/o boy who saved brother after watching ‘San Andreas’

VANCOUVER — A 10-year-old boy credited with saving his little brother’s life after learning CPR from a movie had the opportunity to meet the film’s star.

On Wednesday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a picture of the encounter to Instagram, saying “Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O’Connor.”

According to The Washington Post, Jacob was in his backyard when he noticed his brother’s shoe floating in the water.

Then he saw Dylan’s body.

Not hesitating, the 10-year-old jumped into action, knowing exactly what to do thanks to his favorite movie, “San Andreas.” He pulled the two-year-old from the water, laid him on the deck and began CPR.

“The movie just popped up in my head and I started thinking about that scene,” Jacob told the newspaper. “And that’s when I started doing the compressions.”

It ended up saving his baby brother’s life.

Since then, Jacob has become something of a hero. His story even captured the attention of the movie’s star who made the meeting on the set of his new movie “Skyscraper” possible.

Having just completed a scene and covered in fake blood, Johnson shook Jacob’s hand and a hug for his actions.