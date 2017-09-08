× Officer involved shooting at Advanced Auto; Suspect in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis Police Officer left an armed suspect in critical condition after investigators say he pointed his gun at him.

Police responded to a call at Advanced Auto at the 2600 block of Frayser Boulevard where they say four to five men were armed and threatening customers.

When officers arrived they arrested one of the suspects while the others fled the scene on foot.

Police say they chased the other suspects when one of them reportedly turned and pointed a handgun at the officer. The officer then fired his weapon at the suspect.

Police say the suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer was not injured.

Police say the remaining suspects are still at large.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.