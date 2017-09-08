× MPD: Teen arrested for attacking mail carrier in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old is now behind bars after a reported attack on a mail carrier in South Memphis.

D. Wooten was arrested overnight for attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

According to reports, the victim had just stepped out of his truck in the 500 block of Gage when he was approached by two men. While one stayed back, the second pulled a gun, saying “give me all you got or I’ll kill you.” The victim stated he didn’t have any money leading to the suspect pistol whipping him across the back of the head.

Both suspects fled the scene.

The victim sustained small abrasions, but is expected to be okay.

A mugshot for Wooten has not been released.