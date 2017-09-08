Military aircraft in the path of Irma moved to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Military aircraft in the path of Hurricane Irma are temporarily being moved to the Millington Memphis Airport to keep them safe.

Friday, there were five Homeland Security P3 planes out of Jacksonville and eight C130’s with the Air Force out of Savannah parked near the runway. More military planes and some Cobra helicopters are expected to arrive by Saturday.

“We serve as the hurricane evacuation field for many military units that may be located in the path of harms way. In this case it’s Hurricane Irma,” said Roy Remington, Executive Director of the Millington Memphis Airport.

The airport is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary this year and was founded in 1917 as a military base. It has an 8,000- foot runway that can accommodate the largest planes. It is possible up to 100 aircraft could be temporarily stored there, but the airport can hold up to 200.

“Last year, we had hurricane evacuations similar in scope. We probably had 50 aircraft,” said Remington.

The Millington Memphis Airport will also be involved with hurricane relief efforts — refueling planes headed south to help the victims of Hurricane Irma.

“Beginning Saturday we will see a flow of C17’s and C130’s that have been mobilized to head toward the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico,” said Remington.

The Millington Memphis Airport housed around 200 evacuated military aircraft during Hurricane Irving in 2004.