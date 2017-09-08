× Miami International terminal shuts down after knife-wielding man shot by police

MIAMI — A terminal at Miami International Airport was shut down after an officer shot a knife-wielding man Thursday evening.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said the unidentified suspect entered a restricted area on the tarmac “where the airplanes actually come in.”

“One of the sergeants that responded observed a gentleman on the tarmac. The gentleman fled into a room allegedly armed with a knife,” Perez told reporters during a news conference.

The man tried leave the room and get back into the terminal through the ceiling, Perez said.

The man was acting erratically WPLG reported and eventually the confrontation escalated resulting in the officer pulling his gun. One shot was reported shortly after 9 p.m.

The terminal was evacuated and shutdown.

Authorities tried to keep travelers at ease, stressing they believe the suspect acted alone.

“We do not believe this is related to a terrorist incident at all but we are not ruling that out because it is early,” Perez said.

The incident reportedly forced several flights to be delayed or moved to other gates as nervous travelers try to get out of Hurricane Irma’s path. The storm devastated a string of Caribbean islands and is on its way to Florida this weekend. A half-million people were ordered to leave South Florida on Thursday.

As for the suspect who was shot, authorities said he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reportedly investigating the incident.