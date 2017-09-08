× MAS urges dog owners to get parvo vaccine for their pet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is urging pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated against canine parvovirus, a scary virus that could lead to some serious health risks.

Most commonly referred to as “parvo”, the virus is extremely contagious and can cause a variety of symptoms like vomiting, fever, diarrhea, lethargy, septic shock and even death.

Thankfully, there is a parvo vaccine available that will help protect your dog from getting the virus. However, a spokesperson with MAS told WREG, it appears some dog owners are not taking the steps needed to protect them.

This summer, MAS says its shelter made contact with 30 dogs who tested positive for the virus and is urging everyone to visit a veterinarian to get their dog vaccinated.

For more information on parvo, click here.