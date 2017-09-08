Long-tailed cat, 26 inch fingernails added to Guinness World Records

NEW YORK — A long-tailed cat, an octogenarian bodybuilder and a 5-inch-long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records.

The 2018 version of the chronicle of extraordinary feats and features was released Thursday.

The honorees include a cat from Ferndale, Michigan, named Cygnus that boasts a tail that stretches more than 17 inches (46 centimeters). It set the world record for longest tail on a domestic cat.

A Chinese woman has set the record for world’s longest eyelash, at nearly 5 inches (12 centimeters).

An 83-year-old great-grandfather from Los Angeles has been named the world’s oldest bodybuilder.

This is the 63rd edition of the Guinness book.

