Judge in Holly Bobo case issued citation for loaded gun in airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The judge presiding over the high-profile case of slain nursing student Holly Bobo has been cited for having a weapon at the Memphis International Airport.

Shelby County court records show C. Creed McGinley was issued a misdemeanor citation Aug. 27 for having a weapon in a restricted area of the Memphis airport. A TSA agent discovered it in a backpack with one round in the chamber, according to the citation. McGinley admitted it belonged to him.

TSA records show they confiscated a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun on that date.

The citation was issued two weeks before the start of a trial for one of three men charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Bobo. It is unclear whether this will affect the trial.