How to survive severe weather? We ask the experts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — High winds, torrential rains, we`ve seen the hurricanes in the last few weeks pack a deadly punch.

Norma Haskins and her Husband survived Hurricane Andrew in 1992, a category 5 storm.

"It was just like a nuclear bomb had gone off," said Haskin.

They hid in a closet as the storm swallowed their home in Homestead Florida.

Haskins now lives in Savannah, Tennesse who spoke to WREG via FaceTime to recount the horror they went through.

"When we got out of the closet the next morning we saw tiles embedded into the wall where we had been sitting the previous night," explained Haskins.

Dale Lane director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness says his office is working right now to help hurricane victims if needed but said while the weather is nice here in the Mid-South it's a good time to be prepared in case an emergency strikes.

"We all have our smart phones. Go download the Ready Tennessee App. It's a one stop shop to help you prepare for all types of disasters," said Lane.

Two big points he makes —have a plan and be aware.

If you live in a flood prone spot, have a plan to evacuate. Also, communicate.

Try to keep your phone charged, Lane says there's also solar phone chargers.

"Have somebody out of the area so that if you do get to a landline so family members know, here's or out of state contact, here's our person that's going to relay information so that we all know and are on the same page," said Lane.

Haskins says if local officials give a warning or tell you to leave, no matter what the disaster could be, listen.

"It is 99.9% of your life. Your life is worth getting out. The house can be replaced, your possessions can be replaced but people cannot be replaced."