Hernando police pursuit ends at I-55, Church Road in Southaven

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Law enforcement officials are expected to release more information following a police chase in Desoto County overnight.

According to Southaven police, Hernando officers initiated a pursuit late Thursday evening. While it remains unclear what prompted the chase, we do know the driver eventually wrecked at I-55 and Church Road.

He was taken into custody, but has yet to be identified.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office also made the scene.