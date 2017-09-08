× Former Oklahoma officer who kidnapped estranged wife serves 48 days behind bars

MUSKOGEE, Okl. — A former Oklahoma officer who kidnapped his estranged wife and forced her to perform sex acts at gunpoint is now a free man after serving 48 days in jail.

It all started when former Muskogee Police Officer Mark Ridley, Jr. rammed his wife’s car after she moved across the state and filed a protective order against him. Her car totaled, Misty Martin-Sullins said he pulled her from the wreckage, kidnapped her at gunpoint, and forced her to perform sex acts.

Ridley was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He entered his plea in February and was given a 10-year deferred sentence and one year of weekends in jail.

District Attorney Kenny Wright told KJRH the way he understood it the court wanted Ridley to be able to stay on the force during the week and serve his sentence on the weekend.

On Wednesday, Ridley appeared before a judge again who ruled his sentence was complete.

In all, Ridley only served 48 days in jail; 12 weekends plus the 24 days he spent in jail following his initial arrest. In addition, each weekend was counted as three days even though booking reports show Ridley was only in the jail between 7:45 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

“When you walk into a courtroom and a judge hands out a sentence of ten years deferred for a man who was supposed to cherish you and take care of you but ultimately in the end tried to kill you, I think that is unjust,” Martin-Sullins told KJRH.

“When you speak out and you get slapped in the face and other victims see that there is no justice when you walk in a courtroom, they don’t speak out.”

She said she and her family are fearful now that her estranged husband is out, but won’t let that stop them from living their lives. She plans on helping other victims of domestic violence.

Ridley is no longer an officer with the force.