Fatal Marshall County fire under investigation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fatal fire in Marshall County overnight.

Fire crews told WREG there were two people inside the Tunstall Road home. A young woman told first responders a voice woke her up and that’s when she realized the house was on fire. Battling thick smoke, she made her way outside through a side door and immediately went to the front yard.

She said she assumed the other occupant would have gone to the front door, but he didn’t make it.

Authorities said they believe he was overcome by smoke. An official cause of death has not been determined.

The cause is still under investigation.