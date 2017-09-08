× Drive-by shooting hits teenage girl inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A 15-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot inside her home in Westwood just before midnight Thursday.

Makiya Griffin says she woke up to someone firing round after round outside her home on Manson Road.

“I was in bed when they first started shooting,” she said. “First thing I thought about was my grandma.”

Her grandmother was in the living room, and Makiya tried to make her way there.

“I’m sitting here. Things coming off my walls. All over me,” she said. “When I got in the hallway they started back.”

More bullets came crashing through the doors and walls. Makiya was shot in the back of her leg.

She was taken to the hospital while police tried to put the pieces together. Police say another home was hit by the gunfire too.

The shooter was in a dark gray PT Cruiser, police said. Witnesses told officer they last saw it speeding southbound on Manson.

This is the fourth aggravated assault on Manson reported to MPD since July, and the second time this family says their home has been hit.

“I can’t stand it!” Makiya’s grandmother said. “Matter of fact, I’m going to try to sell my place and go. I can’t have this. I’m too sick for this.”

Makiya was taken to LeBonheur and later Regional One in non-critical condition.

She says she’s not worried about getting better in time for basketball season — her main concern is her grandmother, who just got out of the hospital this week after being treated for pneumonia.

“It’s just too much going on for my grandma to be sitting here all day long,” she said.