Dramatic photos of Eagle Creek fire

WASHINGTON — Dramatic photographs show the Eagle Creek fire burning near a golf course in North Bonneville, in Washington state.

The images, captured on September 4, show golfers on the Beacon Rock golf course playing on as the fire rages behind them.

The Eagle Creek Fire, burning in the Columbia River Gorge, forced hundreds of people to evacuate homes earlier this week.

Eighty-one large wildfires covering more than 1.4 million acres (570,000 hectares) have been burning in the western part of the United States this week.