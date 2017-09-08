Country star Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash

LUMBERTON, N.J. — Troy Gentry of country music group Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Friday.

He was 50 years old.

Montgomery Gentry’s official website says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, died in a New Jersey helicopter crash.

The duo was scheduled to perform Friday night at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, the website states.

The pilot declared an emergency and was trying to land when the crash happened about 1:30.

Gentry was born on April 5, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.