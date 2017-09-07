Wisconsin community rallies to get 8-year-old a wig for school

GREEN BAY — A community in Wisconsin rallied behind an 8-year-old girl to show her support, love and that she’s truly beautiful.

It all started when Jimena Diaz-Vazquez started losing her hair at the tender age of five. She eventually went completely bald and doctors confirmed it was alopecia.

To help her adjust, her parents told WBAY they bought her a wig, but unfortunately some of the kids at school were cruel. They would grab it off her head and throw it across the bus, tangling it to the point where they had to eventually throw it away.

Her teachers came together to get her another wig, but that too won’t last too much longer.

With the school year right around the corner, Jimena posted to Facebook saying the only thing she wanted for back to school was a new wig to wear to class. The post was shared with WBAY and quickly took off, tugging at heart strings across the Green Bay area. The news station reported many of their viewers called in asking how they could help.

By Wednesday evening, Jimena was being fitted for a brand new wig at Voga Wigs.

One viewer even dropped by the WBAY studios to personally give Jimena a wig and a very special message.

“I thought maybe you would like it because it’s the same color you have,” said Jodi Geiger. “You don’t need a wig because you are beautiful without it, but you can have this and see if you like it.”

“I want to say thank you to all the people who are donating money so I could get a wig.”