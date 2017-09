MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic in the westbound lanes of I-240 is once again moving following a tractor trailer fire early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. near Walnut Grove Road.

At one point, traffic was forced into one lane as crews from the Shelby County Fire Department worked to douse the fire. Police and TDOT crews were also on the scene helping with traffic.

The driver’s condition is unknown.

Tractor trailer on fire on I-240W near Walnut Grove. pic.twitter.com/QZtAlxZzxZ — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) September 7, 2017