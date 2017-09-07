× TN Task Force One once again answers the call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of local first responders are headed to Florida.

Tennessee Task Force One got the call to help out with possible Hurricane Irma rescue efforts just hours after returning home from helping in Houston on Tuesday.

The team is headed to a military base in Alabama where they’ll wait to be sent out to a disaster area after the hurricane makes landfall in the United States.

The 80-man team is made up of fire fighters, doctors, nurses, engineers and even dog handlers. Since the team just returned to the Mid-South, their trucks were already loaded with supplies and ready to go.

“It wasn’t a shock when we were unloading last night, turning in equipment, that we get a call from FEMA that says, ‘Hey by the way, we’re going to activate you in the morning. Just be ready for it,” Division Chief James Harvill told WREG after they got the call.

The team has the same mission: search and rescue.

It’s unclear how long they will be deployed.