The Peabody celebrates its 148th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the oldest hotels in the country is right here in Memphis and on Wednesday the Peabody celebrated its 148th anniversary.

The South’s Grand Hotel held a party Wednesday night in the lobby with cake and music.

Among the festivities, Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler was inducted into the hotel’s Duck Walk of Fame for her achievements in helping put the city of the map with projects like “The Firm” and “Hustle and Flow.”

“I was stunned when they called me. I knew they selected one person a year but I never quite frankly dreamed it would be me. I started crying I was so thrilled,” she told WREG.

The Peabody Duck Walk of Fame was created in 1996 to honor those who’ve made significant contributions to Memphis.

