Tennessee man killed during Harvey relief work in Texas

WINCHESTER, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been electrocuted during relief work in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

News outlets quote Bryan Simons of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas as saying 22-year-old Lachlan Brain of Winchester, Tennessee, was electrocuted Tuesday when he became entangled in high-tension power lines. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Brain was working for T&D Solutions as a lineman contracted to American Electric Power. He was working to restore power to residents along State Highway 185 in Victoria County, which the National Weather Service says was among the hardest-hit Texas counties.

Simons says Brain has been the county’s only death in connection with Harvey.

AEP Texas President Judith E. Talavera issued condolences in a statement Tuesday.